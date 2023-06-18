Dragons fall despite strong Acuna start

Jose Acuna gave the Dayton Dragons another strong performance from a starting pitcher, but on Sunday it wasn’t quite enough for a change.

The Dragons were limited to six hits and saw their three-game winning streak end in a 2-1 defeat at Fort Wayne.

Acuna lowered his ERA to 2.45, which is second in the Midwest League behind teammate Julian Aguiar’s 2.19. Acuna allowed four hits, three walks and a run in the fourth. The Dragons tied the score 1-1 in the sixth when Jack Rogers hit a ground-rule double and scored on Tyler Callihan’s two-out single

Javien Sandridge (2-3) gave the run back in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly. The Dragons nearly tied the score in the seventh when Mat Nelson doubled down the third-base line and Yan Contreras delivered a two-out single to left. But as Nelson tried to score from second, Fort Wayne left fielder Justin Farmer made a perfect throw to the plate to get Nelson on a close play.

The Dragons had another chance in the eighth when Rogers was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a one-out walk to Edwin Arroyo. But Callihan grounded into a fielder’s choice and Austin Hendrick popped out to third to end the threat.

Nelson was 2 for 4 with a double, Arroyo had a triple, and Rogers and Callihan extended hitting streaks to nine games.

Despite the loss, Dayton (32-31) is 15-8 over its last 23 games and 25-18 since April 30. There are three games left in the first half season.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980