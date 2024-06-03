Dragons fall to Beloit in road-trip finale

After Beloit scored four in the first, the Dragons were able to plate one run in the second, getting a lead-off single from Ethan O’Donnell and a two-out, RBI single from Victor Acosta.

But Beloit responded with two more runs in the second to jump ahead 6-1, and they limited the Dayton offense to one run on three hits over the rest of the day.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Acosta was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jay Allen II had a double, the only Dayton extra base hit.

Dragons relievers Easton Sikorski, John Murphy, and Luis Mey combined to work the final five innings of the game, allowing just a single run in the fifth. Murphy and Mey each worked a scoreless frame.

The Dragons (25-26) fell to five games behind first place Lake County with 15 games to play in the first half season.

Dayton returns to action Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark against Lansing in the first game of a 12-game homestand.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lansing at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980