Dragons fall to Captains

The Lake County Captains scored four runs in the third inning and took advantage of 11 walks on the way to an 8-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The game was the first contest for both clubs following a four-day break that started on Monday.

Despite the loss, the Dragons remained three games behind first place Fort Wayne in the East Division of the Midwest League. Fort Wayne lost to Great Lakes 3-2 on Friday night as the Loons scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win.

Lake County took a 4-0 lead with four in the third against Dayton starting pitcher Hunter Parks (2-4). The Dragons responded with a two-run home run by Ruben Ibarra in the top of the fourth to cut their deficit to 4-2. But Lake County added two runs in their half of the fourth to again lead by four, and the Captains added single runs in the seventh and eighth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons collected only four hits in the game, and only one after the fourth inning. No player had more than one hit.

Parks suffered the loss, allowing four runs in 2 2/3 innings. He surrendered three hits, all in the third inning, while walking four and striking out five.

The 11 walks allowed by Dayton pitchers marked a season-high for the team.