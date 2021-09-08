Dragons fall to Captains

Lake County’s Jhonkensy Noel hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Captains to a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night.
Noel belted two-run home runs in each of his first two at-bats as Lake County jumped out to a 5-1 lead over the first three innings. Noel added a run-scoring double in the fifth inning.
The Dragons scored their only run in the first when Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on an error, and scored on Quin Cotton’s run-scoring ground out. The Dragons finished the night with just four hits and could not advance another runner past second base after the first inning.
The Dragons fell four games behind Great Lakes in the race for the final playoff spot with 11 games to play. Great Lakes beat West Michigan 18-7 on Tuesday night.
The Dragons (56-53) will meet Lake County (59-50) on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the second game of the six-game series.