Dragons fall to Captains

Noel belted two-run home runs in each of his first two at-bats as Lake County jumped out to a 5-1 lead over the first three innings. Noel added a run-scoring double in the fifth inning.

The Dragons scored their only run in the first when Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on an error, and scored on Quin Cotton’s run-scoring ground out. The Dragons finished the night with just four hits and could not advance another runner past second base after the first inning.