Dragons fall to Chiefs in extra innings

The Peoria Chiefs scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 3-3 tie and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-3 on Friday night.
The loss dropped the Dragons to 11-21 in the second half (50-48 overall). Peoria improved to 15-19 in the second half (43-57 overall).
The Dragons scored a run in the first inning as Tyler Callihan delivered a sacrifice fly after a base hit by Brian Rey had moved Justice Thompson from first to third. The score remained 1-0 until Peoria scored three runs in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.
The Dragons pulled to within a run in the sixth on three consecutive hits. Callihan singled, went to second on a hit by Noelvi Marte, and scored on Austin Hendrick’s ground rule double that bounced over the right field fence to make it 3-2.
The Dragons tied the game in the eighth when Callihan reached on an infield single, went to third on Marte’s single to center, and after Hendrick walked to load the bases, Callihan scored on Jose Torres’ sacrifice fly to right to make it 3-3.
Peoria’s first four batters in the top of the 10th inning reached base safely as they scored three runs to take the lead. The Dragons were retired in order in the bottom of the 10th.
Callihan, Marte, and Hendrick each collected two hits.