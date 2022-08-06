Dragons fall to Chiefs in extra innings

The Dragons scored a run in the first inning as Tyler Callihan delivered a sacrifice fly after a base hit by Brian Rey had moved Justice Thompson from first to third. The score remained 1-0 until Peoria scored three runs in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.

The Dragons pulled to within a run in the sixth on three consecutive hits. Callihan singled, went to second on a hit by Noelvi Marte, and scored on Austin Hendrick’s ground rule double that bounced over the right field fence to make it 3-2.