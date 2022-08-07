Dragons fall to Chiefs

The Peoria Chiefs scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to break open a one-run game and defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-2 on Saturday night.
The loss dropped the Dragons to 11-22 in the second half (50-49 overall). Peoria improved to 16-19 in the second half (44-57 overall).
Dayton’s Jose Torres hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Dragons a quick lead, but Peoria responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to jump ahead 3-1.
The Dragons cut the deficit to one run in the seventh inning when Austin Hendrick blasted a home run off the batter’s eye in center field to make it 3-2.
The Chiefs sent nine batters to the plate in the ninth inning, collecting four hits and six runs to extend their lead to 9-2 and close out the scoring.
SUNDAY’S GAME
Chiefs at Dragons, 1:05 p.m., Dayton CW, 980