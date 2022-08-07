BreakingNews
Dragons fall to Chiefs

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
14 minutes ago

The Peoria Chiefs scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to break open a one-run game and defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-2 on Saturday night. 

The loss dropped the Dragons to 11-22 in the second half (50-49 overall). Peoria improved to 16-19 in the second half (44-57 overall).

Dayton’s Jose Torres hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Dragons a quick lead, but Peoria responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to jump ahead 3-1.

The Dragons cut the deficit to one run in the seventh inning when Austin Hendrick blasted a home run off the batter’s eye in center field to make it 3-2. 

The Chiefs sent nine batters to the plate in the ninth inning, collecting four hits and six runs to extend their lead to 9-2 and close out the scoring.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Chiefs at Dragons, 1:05 p.m., Dayton CW, 980

