Dragons fall to Fort Wayne

The Dragons jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the top of the first inning and another in the second to lead 2-0. But Fort Wayne tied the game in the fourth on a two-run home run by Luis Almanzar.

Fort Wayne scored four runs in the sixth, all with two outs, to take a 6-2 lead. The TinCaps collected three doubles in the inning against Dayton reliever Pedro Garcia (6-3).