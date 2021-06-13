Dragons fall to Great Lakes, but stay in first place

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (1-2) gave up seven hits and five runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

After trailing 5-0 after one-half inning, the Dragons cut the deficit to three with one run in the bottom of the first and another in the third. But Great Lakes responded with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to make it 9-2. he Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull back within four at 9-5, but their only run the rest of the day was a solo home run by Jonathan Willems with one out in the ninth inning.