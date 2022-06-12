Dragons fall to Great Lakes in rain-shortened game

The Dragons fell to 36-19 on the season. They remain in first place, 4 1/2 games ahead of Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 11 games to play in the first half season. The Dragons magic number to eliminate Great Lakes from the first-half playoff race remained at seven (any combination of Dayton wins and Great Lakes losses totaling seven over the final 11 games). The Dragons magic number to eliminate third-place Lake County is five.