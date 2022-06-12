dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dragons fall to Great Lakes in rain-shortened game

Allan Cerda watches his home run in the second inning at DayAir Ballpark on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The homer hit off the scoreboard and traveled an estimated 450 feet. Photo by Jeff Gilbert

Combined ShapeCaption
Allan Cerda watches his home run in the second inning at DayAir Ballpark on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The homer hit off the scoreboard and traveled an estimated 450 feet. Photo by Jeff Gilbert

Sports
55 minutes ago

The Great Lakes Loons scored three runs in the top of the first inning and went on to a 5-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The game was shortened by rain to 6 1/2 innings.

The Dragons fell to 36-19 on the season. They remain in first place, 4 1/2 games ahead of Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 11 games to play in the first half season. The Dragons magic number to eliminate Great Lakes from the first-half playoff race remained at seven (any combination of Dayton wins and Great Lakes losses totaling seven over the final 11 games).  The Dragons magic number to eliminate third-place Lake County is five.

The Dragons host Great Lakes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the last game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark. 

In Other News
1
Alter grad records top-10 finish at NCAA track championships
2
McCoy: Bullpen blows it for Reds
3
Russia wins first state baseball title since 1971
4
‘Look at all the lives you touched’ — Nate Miller’s mom thankful for 34...
5
Hurst ready to work for more opportunities with Bengals
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top