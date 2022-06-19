Dragons fall to Kernels, East-Division lead trimmed to 1/2 game

The Dayton loss coupled with a win by second-place Great Lakes cut the Dragons lead to one-half game in the first-half playoff race with four games to play. The Dragons magic number to clinch a first-half division championship remained at four, while Great Lakes’ magic number now also stands at four.

The Dragons are off Monday and open a series vs. Lake County at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark. Great Lakes opens a series Tuesday at Fort Wayne.