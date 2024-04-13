Dragons fall to Kernels

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Sports
By Staff Report
1 minute ago
X

Midwest League batting leader Rubel Cespedes had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs to lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to an 8-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday. 

The Dragons took an early 2-0 lead, scoring single runs in the first and third innings before Cedar Rapids responded with one run in the third and four more in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.

Dayton opened the sixth inning with three straight singles from Sal Stewart, Hector Rodriguez and Ruben Ibarra to produce a run and make it 5-3, but the next three Dragons hitters were strikeouts victims as they left two men on base in the inning. Cedar Rapids responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth to again lead by three runs at 6-3.

The Dragons pulled to within one run in the seventh when Ethan O’Donnell singled with two outs and Stewart followed with a two-run home run to left to make it 6-5.  The homer was Stewart’s first of the season.  But the Kernels again responded, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-5 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Stewart was 2 for 4 and raised his batting average to .323.  He scored two runs and drove in two. Rodriguez was 1 for 4 and finished the day batting a team-leading .414.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons (0-1) pitched well early, allowing just one unearned run over the first four innings, but he was charged with three runs in the fifth and absorbed the loss.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Lodolo dazzles in return as Reds blank White Sox
2
Ohio State football: 5 things to know from the spring game
3
Remembering Don Donoher: Legendary Dayton coach ‘touched countless...
4
Legendary Dayton coach Don Donoher dies at 92
5
Collier’s 9th-inning HR leads Dragons past Kernels

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top