Dragons fall to Lake County

Lake County starting pitcher Tanner Burns fired six scoreless innings as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-4 on Friday night. The Captains have won three of the first four games in the six-game series.
Lake County scored two runs in the third to take a 2-0 lead and held that margin before adding single runs in the sixth and seventh to extend their lead to 4-0. They added four more in the eighth to jump ahead 8-0 before the Dayton offense came to life in the ninth.
Dayton collected four hits including three extra base hits in the ninth to score four runs and close out the scoring.
Michael Siani led Dayton with a double and triple. Alex McGarry and Victor Ruiz each had a single and double.
Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis (0-4) suffered the loss. He worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits with five walks and eight strikeouts. Dayton relievers struggled for the fourth straight night in the series. The Dragons bullpen has been charged with 16 runs in 8 1/3 innings in the series.
The Dragons (15-13) remained 1 1/2 games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division standings. The Whitecaps lost to Great Lakes on Friday.