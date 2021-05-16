Rey continues hot hitting, but Dragons fall to Lansing

But Mike Siani and Jose Tello struck out and the Dragons lost 3-1 to Lansing, snapping a three-game win streak and settling for a split of the six-game series. The Dragons (8-4) fell into a share of first place in the East Division with Lake County.

“I saw a baseball game that was well-played and well-pitched,” Bragg said. “We just didn’t get that one hit with a guy in scoring position – we didn’t have a lot of opportunities.”

The Dragons were held to four hits by four Lansing pitchers. Rey had three of them. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games when he swung at a 3-0 pitch to lead off the first inning and beat out a high chopper to the third baseman. He singled to left with two out in the sixth and was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Rey was the league’s batter of the week May 3-9 with a .333 batting average, four homers and 12 RBIs. He played in five of the six games this week against Lansing. He was 11 of 19 for a .579 batting average with two homers and three RBIs and will be a candidate for batter of the week again. He’s walked only once, but also only struck out twice.

“While you’re seeing the ball well and feeling it, get greedy and get as many hits as you can,” Bragg said. “He’s seeing the ball so well usually when he swings at it he puts the ball in play.”

Lansing scored twice in the fourth against starter Eduardo Salazar (1-1) with two out on a double by Austin Beck followed by a single by Ryan Gridley. They added a run in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk.

The Dragons’ other hit Sunday was a two-out double in the fifth by Mariel Bautista. Bren Spillane followed with a walk but was picked off first by catcher Drew Millas to end the inning.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m., 980