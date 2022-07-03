Dragons fall to Loons on walk-off grand slam in 9th

The Dragons jumped out to a quick lead in the first inning when Tyler Callihan tripled with one out, Mat Nelson was hit by a pitch, and Daniel Vellojin drilled a three-run home run to center field to make it 3-0.

In the second, the Dragons added three more runs. Jose Torres blasted a home run to lead off the inning. Ashton Creal walked with one out, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a double off the center field wall by Quin Cotton. Cotton eventually scored on Vellojin’s ground out to make it 6-0. The Dragons scored on a wild pitch in the third to extend their lead to 7-0.

Great Lakes scored three in the third, one in the fourth, and one in the seventh to cut the Dayton lead to 7-5. Torres hit his second home run of the game in the top of the eighth to give Dayton an 8-5 lead.

Benoit, who had allowed just one earned run in his last six appearances, suffered his first blown save of the year, allowing all six runs in the ninth inning.

Torres was 3 for 4 and Vellojin was 2 for 5 with four RBI.