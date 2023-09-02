Dragons fall to Loons

Four Great Lakes pitchers scattered seven hits and Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run home run as the Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-1 on Friday night. The teams have split the first four games of the six-game series.

The Dragons fell to 4 1/2 games behind first place West Michigan with eight games to play in the Midwest League East Division standings.

The game was scoreless until the Loons scored twice in the fourth inning against Dayton reliever John Murphy (4-3). Lockwood-Powell’s home run in the fifth gave Great Lakes a 4-0 lead.

Dayton’s Edwin Arroyo led off the sixth inning with a home run to make it 4-1. The homer was the 13th of the season for the Dayton shortstop and highest-rated prospect. But the Dragons could not score again, and Great Lakes added two more runs in the eighth inning to build their lead to 6-1.

Dayton finished the game with seven hits. Arroyo, Austin Hendrick, and Hector Rodriguez each had two.