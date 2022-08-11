Dragons fall to Lugnuts in 10 innings

In the ninth, the Lugnuts loaded the bases with no one out against Dragons reliever Vin Timpanelli, taking advantage of a walk, error, and hit batsman. Timpanelli ran the count to 3-0 on the next hitter and was one pitch away from walking in the go-ahead run when he suddenly gained his command and worked out the jam. Timpanelli struck out the next three batters to leave the bases loaded.

But in the 10th inning, the Lugnuts broke the tie on Shane McGuire’s run-scoring single, and Patrick McColl belted a two-out, three-run home run to center field to give Lansing a 6-2 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr pitched well, going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge worked two scoreless innings in relief of Farr and has now gone seven shutout innings for the Dragons since arriving from Daytona.