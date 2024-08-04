Dragons fall to Lugnuts in series finale

Lansing jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning, collecting four hits and a walk in the frame. They added two more runs in the second to make it 5-0.

Lansing starting pitcher Luis Morales, a top-five prospect in the Oakland farm system, tossed six shutout innings, allowing only two hits.

Trailing 5-0 through six innings, the Dragons scored two in the seventh. Dayton got three consecutive singles from Ethan O’Donnell, Hector Rodriguez, and Leo Balcazar to produce their first run of the game, and a second run came in when Victor Acosta grounded into a double play to make it 5-2.

O’Donnell opened the ninth inning with a home run to right field, his fifth homer of the year, to make it 5-3. After the next two batters were retired, Jay Allen II walked to bring the tying run to the plate, but Acosta struck out on three pitches to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-4) was charged with the loss. Coming off a week in which he won the league’s pitcher of the week award, Aguilera lasted just two innings, allowed five runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Dragons relievers Arij Fransen, Brock Bell and John Murphy combined to pitch six innings without allowing a hit or a run and striking out seven

O’Donnell and Carter Graham each had two hits for the Dragons.

Notes: Dragons third baseman Cam Collier was a late scratch from the lineup due to illness.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.