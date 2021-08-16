Dragons fall to Lugnuts on walk-off double

Lansing regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third before the Dragons scored in the sixth to cut the deficit in half. Johnson and Matt McLain were both hit by pitches with one out, and one batter later, Quin Cotton lined a hit to right-center field to drive in Johnson to make it 3-2.

Lansing added another run in the seventhto make it 4-2.

Dayton’s Juan Martinez walked to start the ninth, and with one out, Rogers blasted an opposite field home run to left to make it 4-4.

The Dragons (48-42) do not play on Monday. They return home to open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Lake County Captains (47-42).

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980