Dragons fall to West Michigan

The Dragons fell to 6-17 in the second half with the loss (45-44 overall). West Michigan, the division leader, improved to 19-6 in the second half (50-41 overall).

West Michigan scored two runs in the third inning and one more in the fifth to build a 3-0 lead, and held off a Dragons comeback bid. Dayton pulled to within a run in the sixth on a two-out, two-run home run by Austin Hendrick. The homer was Hendrick’s seventh with the Dragons and 14th overall in the Reds organization in 2022.