Dragons fall to Whitecaps

West Michigan scored two runs against Dayton starter Carson Rudd (1-2) in the second inning to build an early 2-0 lead.

The Dragons (4-7) responded in the top of the third when Michael Trautwein led off with a single to right field and scored from first on Blake Dunn’s double to left to make it 2-1. The next batter, Tyler Callihan, was called out for interference, a call disputed by Dragons manager Bryan LaHair. Callihan hit a pop up near the first-base line and was bumped, while still in the batter’s box, by the West Michigan catcher, as the catcher started his pursuit of the pop up. There was no further contact between Callihan and any West Michigan players on the play, and Callihan appeared to reach first base safely when the pop up was dropped after a collision between the West Michigan catcher and pitcher, and Dunn advanced to third. But Callihan was called out for interference and Dunn was sent back to second. After a balk moved Dunn to third, Mat Nelson grounded to shortstop for the second out with Dunn holding at third, and Austin Hendrick struck out to end the threat.