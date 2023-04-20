Dragons fall to Whitecaps

Three West Michigan relief pitchers combined for five perfect innings as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
West Michigan scored two runs against Dayton starter Carson Rudd (1-2) in the second inning to build an early 2-0 lead.
The Dragons (4-7) responded in the top of the third when Michael Trautwein led off with a single to right field and scored from first on Blake Dunn’s double to left to make it 2-1. The next batter, Tyler Callihan, was called out for interference, a call disputed by Dragons manager Bryan LaHair. Callihan hit a pop up near the first-base line and was bumped, while still in the batter’s box, by the West Michigan catcher, as the catcher started his pursuit of the pop up. There was no further contact between Callihan and any West Michigan players on the play, and Callihan appeared to reach first base safely when the pop up was dropped after a collision between the West Michigan catcher and pitcher, and Dunn advanced to third. But Callihan was called out for interference and Dunn was sent back to second. After a balk moved Dunn to third, Mat Nelson grounded to shortstop for the second out with Dunn holding at third, and Austin Hendrick struck out to end the threat.
West Michigan (7-4) added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to close out the scoring.
Rudd was charged with the loss. He allowed two runs on three hits in two innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
Austin Callahan was 2-for-4 for the Dragons, who finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Dayton pitchers Hunter Parks, Donovan Benoit, and Jake Gozzo combined on a five-hit shutout Tuesday night, as the Dragons defeated the Whitecaps 5-0 in the opening game of the series.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m., 980
