Dragons fall to Wisconsin in series finale

Wisconsin starting pitcher Edwin Jimenez took a shutout into the eighth inning and the Timber Rattlers held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 3-1 on Sunday afternoon as the teams split the six-game series.

With the loss, the Dragons fell into a tie for second place with Fort Wayne in the Midwest League’s East Division, one-half game behind West Michigan. There are 24 games to play in the second half of the season.

Wisconsin scored all three runs in the first inning against Dayton starting pitcher Carson Rudd (4-5). The Timber Rattlers had three hits and a walk in the frame and knocked the Dayton starter out of the game. Rudd threw 35 pitches and was replaced by Myles Gayman with two outs after all three runs had scored.

Gayman and three other Dragons relievers — Jacob Heatherly, Braxton Roxby, and Zach Maxwell — combined to shut out Wisconsin over the rest of the game.

Dayton scored its lone run in the eighth. Mat Nelson doubled with one out, his second double and third hit of the game. Jimenez, the Wisconsin starter, was replaced by Shane Smith, who surrendered a run-scoring single to the first batter he faced, Carlos Jorge, to make it 3-1. Jorge was thrown out trying to steal to end the inning.

In the ninth, Dayton’s Ruben Ibarra was hit by a pitch to bring the tying run to the plate, but Austin Hendrick lined out hard to first base to end the game.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m., 980