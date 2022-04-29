Dragons’ four-game winning streak halted by TinCaps

Former American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell fired four scoreless innings on an injury rehabilitation assignment and the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-0 on Thursday night.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Dragons and came after they had notched back-to-back shutout wins over Fort Wayne in the first two games of the series.
Snell, who was an American League All-Star with Tampa Bay before being traded to San Diego prior to the 2021 season, worked out of a first inning jam and limited the Dragons to two hits over his four innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Fort Wayne scored one run in the third inning and two more in the fourth to build a 3-0 lead. The TinCaps closed out the scoring with an unearned run in the seventh.
James Proctor (1-1) was charged with the loss. He worked four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Thomas Farr pitched well in relief of Proctor, tossing three innings and allowing one unearned run on just one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Nick Hanson pitched a scoreless inning following Farr.
Roster move: Farr returned to the Dragons Thursday from the injured list. Farr, a fifth-round pick last year, went on the injured list after his only start. Farr allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He is not scheduled to start during the series in Fort Wayne that runs through Sunday.
Farr replaced reliever Frainger Aranguren, who was sent down to Low-A Daytona. Aranguren did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings over three relief appearances for the Dragons.