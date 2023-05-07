Dragons hammer Lugnuts

Dayton pitchers Julian Aguiar, Brooks Crawford, and Vin Timpanelli combined on a two-hit shutout, preventing Lansing from advancing a runner past first base. Aguiar (1-0) tossed the first five innings for the win, allowing just two base runners, both on singles, with four strikeouts. Crawford allowed just one base runner in three innings, and Timpanelli worked the ninth to close out the win.

The Dragons built a 6-0 lead over the first two innings and led 10-0 by the end of the fifth. Their three home runs allowed them to take over the Midwest League lead in homers with 27 as a team in 26 games. The Dragons continue to lead the league in runs scored.