Dragons hammer Lugnuts

Ruben Ibarra and Jack Rogers hit three-run home runs and Blake Dunn added a solo homer to lead the Dayton Dragons to an 11-0 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday night. The win was the fifth in the last six games for the surging Dragons.
Dayton pitchers Julian Aguiar, Brooks Crawford, and Vin Timpanelli combined on a two-hit shutout, preventing Lansing from advancing a runner past first base. Aguiar (1-0) tossed the first five innings for the win, allowing just two base runners, both on singles, with four strikeouts. Crawford allowed just one base runner in three innings, and Timpanelli worked the ninth to close out the win.
The Dragons built a 6-0 lead over the first two innings and led 10-0 by the end of the fifth. Their three home runs allowed them to take over the Midwest League lead in homers with 27 as a team in 26 games. The Dragons continue to lead the league in runs scored.
Ibarra blasted a long three-run home run in the second, his third homer in the last four games and fourth in 10 games since he joined the Dragons. Dunn hit a solo shot in the fourth, his sixth of the season as he moved into a tie for the league lead in home runs. And Rogers belted an opposite field three-run home run in the fifth, his fourth homer of the year and second in his last two games.
The Dragons finished the night with 12 hits. Ibarra, Austin Hendrick, and Edwin Arroyo each had two. Michael Trautwein had a triple while Tyler Callihan and Wendell Marrero each had a double.
The shutout was the third of the year for Dragons pitchers and their second in five games in the series at Lansing. Dragons pitchers walked only two hitters in the game and have given up just five walks in their last four games.
