Dragons hold off Captains

Dragons second baseman Francisco Urbaez tags out Lake County's Quentin Holmes to end the third inning Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark. Holmes was thrown out trying to steal second by Dragons catcher James Free. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Sports | 20 minutes ago
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Jacob Hurtubise hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the eighth inning Wednesday night to lift the Dayton Dragons to a 5-4 victory over Lake County at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons (40-33) held on in the ninth as Francis Peguero allowed a leadoff homer before retiring the next three Captains for his fifth save.

Dayton led 1-0 when Garrett Wolforth tripled and scored on Victor Ruiz’s sacrifice fly in the third. A two-out single by Bryan Lavastida put the Captains up 2-1 in the sixth.

Francisco Urbaez doubled home Michael Siani from first base in the seventh and later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead. The Captains scored a run in the eighth to set the stage for the Hurtubise.

Eduardo Salazar started for the Dragons and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

The Dragons turned four double plays to tie a season high.

