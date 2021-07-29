Dragons hold off Captains

Jacob Hurtubise hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the eighth inning Wednesday night to lift the Dayton Dragons to a 5-4 victory over Lake County at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons (40-33) held on in the ninth as Francis Peguero allowed a leadoff homer before retiring the next three Captains for his fifth save.
Dayton led 1-0 when Garrett Wolforth tripled and scored on Victor Ruiz’s sacrifice fly in the third. A two-out single by Bryan Lavastida put the Captains up 2-1 in the sixth.
Francisco Urbaez doubled home Michael Siani from first base in the seventh and later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead. The Captains scored a run in the eighth to set the stage for the Hurtubise.
Eduardo Salazar started for the Dragons and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.
The Dragons turned four double plays to tie a season high.