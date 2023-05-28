Dragons hold off Cubs for 4th straight win

Braxton Roxby pitched out of trouble in the eighth and ninth innings to protect a one-run lead while Justice Thompson hit a two-run home run as the Dayton Dragons held on to defeat the South Bend Cubs 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field in South Bend. The victory gave the Dragons a season-long four-game winning streak.
Dayton built a 4-0 lead over the first four innings and had to battle at the end to hold the lead. In the first, Ruben Ibarra delivered a two-run single to bring in Blake Dunn and Tyler Callihan, who had both reached on hits. In the fourth, Michael Trautwein singled and Thompson followed with his third home run of the season to make it 4-0.
Dragons starting pitcher Jose Acuña shut out the Cubs over the first four innings before allowing two runs in the fifth. One of the runs came on an error and Acuña left the game after five frames, throwing 77 pitches. He allowed just three hits and two runs (one earned) with three walks and four strikeouts.
Dennis Boatman, John Murphy and Roxby pitched in relief.
Acuña (3-0) earned the win and Roxby picked up his first save.
SUNDAY’S GAME
Dragons at Cubs, 7:05 p.m., 980
