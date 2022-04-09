dayton-daily-news logo
Dragons hold off Fort Wayne to win season opener

Dayton second baseman Jose Torres sends an RBI double to deep right field in the third inning of Friday night's season opener at DayAir Ballpark. Jeff Glbert/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
Connor Phillips pitched five scoreless innings and Jose Torres drove in two runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 6-5 season-opening Midwest League victory over Fort Wayne on Friday night at DayAir Ballpark.

Phillips, acquired by the Reds last week in the Jesse Winker-Eugenio Suarez trade, struck out five and allowed two hits and three walks.

The Dragons gave Phillips the early lead when Elly De La Cruz led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Torres’ single. Torres doubled in a run and Allan Cerda scored on a wild pitch in the third for a 3-0 lead.

The Dragons added three unearned runs in the eighth on Nick Quintana’s RBI double and two runs on an error off the bat of De La Cruz. Those runs were big as the Dragons walked in three runs in the ninth and let in a fourth on a wild pitch.

The Dragons face the TinCaps Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

Jeff Gilbert
