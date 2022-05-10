Dragons hold off Lugnuts, improve to 20-7

Dayton’s Mat Nelson led off the eighth with a home run to left field, his second of the year. Lansing pulled back within a run in the bottom of the inning on a home run by Jared McDonald.

Benoit entered the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth with the Dragons leading 5-4 and runners at first and second. He pitched out of the jam by getting a strikeout and a ground out. In the bottom of the ninth, he issued a one-out walk, but got a strikeout for the second out, and a game-ending ground out to notch his fourth save.

McGarry, Nick Quintana, and Ashton Creal each had two hits for Dayton.

The Dragons began the day with the second-best record in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), just behind the Aberdeen IronBirds of the South Atlantic League, who were 19-6.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 980