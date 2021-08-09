Dragons hold off Whitecaps in extra innings

Tied at 3 to start the 10th, the Dragons had free runner Michael Siani at second, Urbaez lined a double to the gap in right-center to bring in the go-ahead run, and Ruiz followed with a hit to right to drive in Urbaez and give Dayton a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Ghyzel entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs. He induced an infield pop out for a big first out of the inning, then got a fly out to deep left for the second out. On the fly out, all three runners tagged and advanced one base, leaving West Michigan with runners at second and third with a 5-4 score. Ghyzel got Gage Workman on a one-hopper to Urbaez at second to end the game.