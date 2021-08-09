Dragons hold off Whitecaps in extra innings

Francisco Urbaez and Victor Ruiz delivered run-scoring hits in the top of the 10th inning, and John Ghyzel pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th as the Dayton Dragons beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids, Mich. The win pulled the Dragons to within one game of first place in the High-A Central League East Division.
Tied at 3 to start the 10th, the Dragons had free runner Michael Siani at second, Urbaez lined a double to the gap in right-center to bring in the go-ahead run, and Ruiz followed with a hit to right to drive in Urbaez and give Dayton a 5-3 lead.
In the bottom of the 10th, Ghyzel entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs. He induced an infield pop out for a big first out of the inning, then got a fly out to deep left for the second out. On the fly out, all three runners tagged and advanced one base, leaving West Michigan with runners at second and third with a 5-4 score. Ghyzel got Gage Workman on a one-hopper to Urbaez at second to end the game.
The Dragons collected 11 hits. Ruiz had three while Jacob Hurtubise and Urbaez each had two.
The Dragons win, coupled with losses by Great Lakes and Lake County, allowed them to gain ground in the division race. They moved into a tie with Lake County for second place, one game.
The Dragons (44-40) are off Monday. They open a six-game series in Lansing, Michigan against the Lansing Lugnuts (41-43) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 980