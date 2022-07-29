Dragons hold off Whitecaps, snap long road losing streak

The Dayton Dragons hit three home runs to key a seven-run third inning and held off the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-7 on Thursday night. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Dragons.
Dayton reliever Vin Timpanelli struck out three batters in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, turning away a West Michigan comeback effort. The Dragons held an 8-1 lead in the fourth inning before West Michigan started back.
The Dragons improved their second-half record to 7-18 (46-45 overall). West Michigan, who had won 18 of their last 22 games, fell to 20-7 in the second half (51-42 overall).
The Dragons won on the road for the first time since June 30, snapping a nine-game road losing streak, one short of the club record set in 2009.
Brian Rey, Mat Nelson and Quin Cotton all homered in the third for the Dragons, who matched their biggest ining of the season with the seven runs.
The Dragons finished with nine hits. Rey and Torres each had two. Quincy McAfee reached base three times with a double and two walks.