Dragons hold off Whitecaps, snap long road losing streak

Dayton reliever Vin Timpanelli struck out three batters in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, turning away a West Michigan comeback effort. The Dragons held an 8-1 lead in the fourth inning before West Michigan started back.

The Dragons improved their second-half record to 7-18 (46-45 overall). West Michigan, who had won 18 of their last 22 games, fell to 20-7 in the second half (51-42 overall).