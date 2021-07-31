Dragons issue nine walks, fall to Lake County

Dayton pitchers walked nine batters and hit one and five of them scored Friday night in an 8-5 loss to Lake County at Day Air Ballpark.
Dayton (41-34) batters had the opposite problem. They struck out 20 times to tie a club record. Captains starter and 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Espino hit 100 mph in the first inning and struck out 12 in his four innings. Jerson Ramirez struck out six and walked one in the final two innings.
Juan Martinez hit a two-run triple in the third to put the Dragons up 3-2. The Captains (40-36) sent eight batters to the plate against reliever Tyler Garbee in the seventh and scored four runs with the aid of three walks to take a 6-4 lead.
Moreno suspension: Dragons manager Jose Moreno was suspended for Friday’s game related to an ejection from last Saturday’s game at Fort Wayne. Darren Bragg assumed manager duties and coached third base. Outfielder Quin Cotton coached first base.
Feliz rehab: Reds reliever Michael Feliz made a second injury rehab appearance Friday. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning and struck out two. He started Tuesday’s game and allowed four runs, including a three-run homer, in the first inning.
Hellinger returns: Right-handed reliever Sam Hellinger is back with the Dragons after a short stint at Low-A Daytona. In six games at Daytona, Hellinger had a 1.62 ERA with two saves and held opponents to a .123 batting average. Hellinger, signed by the Reds as a minor-league free agent in 2020, began the season in Dayton and had a 7.00 ERA in 13 appearances.