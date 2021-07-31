Dragons issue nine walks, fall to Lake County

Dayton (41-34) batters had the opposite problem. They struck out 20 times to tie a club record. Captains starter and 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Espino hit 100 mph in the first inning and struck out 12 in his four innings. Jerson Ramirez struck out six and walked one in the final two innings.

Juan Martinez hit a two-run triple in the third to put the Dragons up 3-2. The Captains (40-36) sent eight batters to the plate against reliever Tyler Garbee in the seventh and scored four runs with the aid of three walks to take a 6-4 lead.