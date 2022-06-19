dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dragons’ lead in East Division down to 1 1/2 games

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
1 hour ago

The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored four runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 9-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night.

The Dragons lead in the Midwest League East Division was trimmed to 1 1/2 games over  second-place Great Lakes, which won for the ninth time in its last 10 games. There are five games to play in the first half season.  =The Dragons magic number to clinch a first half division championship remained at four.

Cedar Rapids clinched the West Division title with the win.

For Dayton, Ruben Ibarra and Elly De La Cruz both homered and finished with two hits apiece.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Bengals: 5 things we learned from offseason workouts
2
McCoy: Reds drop second straight to Brewers
3
U.S. Open: Vandalia’s Greaser shoots 76 in third round
4
Error costly as Dragons fall to Kernels
5
Bengals still see competition at left guard
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top