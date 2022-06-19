Dragons’ lead in East Division down to 1 1/2 games

The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored four runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 9-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night.
The Dragons lead in the Midwest League East Division was trimmed to 1 1/2 games over second-place Great Lakes, which won for the ninth time in its last 10 games. There are five games to play in the first half season. =The Dragons magic number to clinch a first half division championship remained at four.
Cedar Rapids clinched the West Division title with the win.
For Dayton, Ruben Ibarra and Elly De La Cruz both homered and finished with two hits apiece.