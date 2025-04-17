Dragons: Loons score seven in 8th inning to pull away

The two clubs split the first two games of the six-game series.

The game began as a pitcher’s duel, tied 1-1 going to the bottom of the sixth inning. Great Lakes started the scoring with one run in the third, and the Dragons tied the game on a Leo Balcazar solo home run in the fourth. The homer by Balcazar was his second in the last two nights.

Great Lakes took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and the Loons held a 3-1 lead entering the eighth inning. With two outs and the bases empty, Dayton’s Peyton Stovall drew a walk to bring the tying run to the plate, and John Michael Faile followed with a two-run home run to right-center field to even the score at 3-3. Ricky Cabrera followed Faile’s homer by drawing a walk, and Victor Acosta doubled to right field to drive in Cabrera and give the Dragons a 4-3 lead. Acosta then scored on a single by Anthony Stephan to make it 5-3.

But Great Lakes erupted for a big inning to regain the lead. Dragons pitchers allowed only one hit in the bottom of the eighth, but they issued seven walks while the team committed two errors. The only hit was a grand slam home run by Josue De Paula, and the Loons scored seven runs in the inning to take a 10-5 lead and close out the scoring.

Dragons reliever Cody Adcock (0-1) was charged with the loss. Adcock, who had not given up a run this season in five innings of relief, allowed four walks and the homer by De Paula, surrendering six runs (four earned) in the eighth inning.

The Dragons finished with nine hits for the second straight night. Faile, Stovall, and Acosta each had two hits.