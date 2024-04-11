Dragons lose 2nd game of season

Cedar Rapids third baseman Rubel Cespedes hit a home run and drove in seven runs as the Kernels defeated the Dayton Dragons 11-2 on Wednesday. The two teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

The Kernels broke open a one-run game with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a three-run home run from Cespedes. The Dragons had pulled to within a run at 3-2 in the top of the seventh on Cade Hunter’s run-scoring double and had the tying run at third base, but the remainder of the night went in favor of the Kernels as they jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh and then added three more runs in the eighth to close out the scoring.