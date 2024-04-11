Dragons lose 2nd game of season

Cedar Rapids third baseman Rubel Cespedes hit a home run and drove in seven runs as the Kernels defeated the Dayton Dragons 11-2 on Wednesday. The two teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.
The Kernels broke open a one-run game with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a three-run home run from Cespedes. The Dragons had pulled to within a run at 3-2 in the top of the seventh on Cade Hunter’s run-scoring double and had the tying run at third base, but the remainder of the night went in favor of the Kernels as they jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh and then added three more runs in the eighth to close out the scoring.
The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Outfielder Hector Rodriguez had another big night, collecting three hits and driving in one run to raise his batting average to .500 (8 for 16). Sal Stewart added two hits for the Dragons.
Dayton starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon was charged with the loss. He worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
Notes: Outfielder Jay Allen II was placed on the seven-day injured list on Wednesday with knee inflammation. In four games, Allen was batting .333 and currently leads the Midwest League in home runs with two.
Up Next: The Dragons (3-2) and Kernels (1-3) will meet in the third game of the six-game series in Cedar Rapids on Thursday night at 7:35 p.m.
About the Author