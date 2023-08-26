Dragons lose 2nd straight to Lugnuts

Lansing’s Colby Halter tripled and scored to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Friday night. The clubs have split the first four games of the six-game series.

The Dragons fall 3 1/2 games behind first-place West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division standings. There are 14 games to play in the second half season through Friday’s games.

Lansing scored two runs in the second inning and the Dragons tied the game with two in the third at 2-2. Neither club could score again until the ninth.

Halter led off the ninth inning for Lansing with a line drive past the diving Dayton right fielder Austin Hendrick. He scored when the next hitter, Junior Perez, doubled to the fence in center field.

The Dragons had a chance in the bottom of the ninth, putting the first two men on base when Sal Stewart singled to right and Cade Hunter was hit by a pitch. Jack Rogers grounded into a fielder’s choice as Stewart reached third with one out. Ruben Ibarra followed with a line drive rocket directly at the third baseman for the second out. Hendrick struck out looking to end the game.

The Dragons did all their scoring in the third when Carlos Jorge singled with one out and scored from first on a triple by Edwin Arroyo. Stewart followed by bouncing a single into left field to drive in Arroyo and tie the game.

The loss was charged to Owen Holt (5-6), the last of four Dayton pitchers. Holt worked the ninth inning, allowing two hits and one run.

Stewart and Ibarra each had two hits for the Dragons.