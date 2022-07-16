Dragons lose sixth straight game

Four Lake County pitchers combined to allow just five hits as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-2 on Friday night. Lake County has won the first three games of the five-game series.
The Dragons fell to 5-13 in the second half as they suffered their sixth straight loss. They are 1-11 in the month of July and their full season record dropped to 44-40. Lake County improved to 10-8 (45-39).
The Captains built a 3-0 lead over the first two innings and added another run in the fifth to jump ahead 4-0.
The Dragons cut the deficit in half in the sixth. Mat Nelson walked to start the rally and went to third on a one-out double by Ruben Ibarra. After Austin Hendrick struck out for the second out, Nelson scored on a wild pitch, and J.V. Martinez followed with a base hit to drive in Ibarra and pull the Dragons to within 4-2.
The Dragons got a lead-off double from Justice Thompson to start the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate. But Jonathan Willems and Jose Torres both grounded out before Nelson fouled out to left to end the game.
Dragons starting pitcher Evan Kravetz (4-4) was charged with the loss. Kravetz worked six innings, his longest start of the year, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
