Dragons lose third straight to TinCaps

The Dragons collected just five hits in the game and have struggled to produce runs over the last two series. They have scored more than four runs in only one of their last nine games.

On Friday, the Dragons fell behind 1-0 in the third but rallied to tie the score in the fourth. Alex McGarry doubled to the fence in right-center field with one out, and Victor Ruiz followed with a run-scoring single to center to make it 1-1.