Dragons lose to Lake County, drop to second place

Dragons second baseman Ivan Johnson makes contact during the first inning Tuesday night in his first game in Dayton. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Dragons' first hit of the game. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Dragons second baseman Ivan Johnson makes contact during the first inning Tuesday night in his first game in Dayton. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Dragons' first hit of the game. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
25 minutes ago

Three Lake County pitchers combined for a two-hitter and struck out 10 Tuesday night and the Dayton Dragons lost 4-2 in their first home game since Aug. 1.

The game began after a two-hour rain delay and was limited to seven innings.

The Dragons (48-43) fell into second place in the High-A Central League East Division behind the Captains (49-42). The Dragons trail Cedar Rapids (50-41) by two games in the race for the league’s second and final playoff seed.

Dragons newcomer Ivan Johnson got the Dragons’ first hit with a two-run homer in the fourth after Matt McLain walked to become the Dragons’ first baserunner. Jacob Hurtubise led off the Dragons’ sixth with an infield single and stole second, but McLain and Johnson struck out to end the inning.

