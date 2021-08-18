Dragons lose to Lake County, drop to second place

Three Lake County pitchers combined for a two-hitter and struck out 10 Tuesday night and the Dayton Dragons lost 4-2 in their first home game since Aug. 1.
The game began after a two-hour rain delay and was limited to seven innings.
The Dragons (48-43) fell into second place in the High-A Central League East Division behind the Captains (49-42). The Dragons trail Cedar Rapids (50-41) by two games in the race for the league’s second and final playoff seed.
Dragons newcomer Ivan Johnson got the Dragons’ first hit with a two-run homer in the fourth after Matt McLain walked to become the Dragons’ first baserunner. Jacob Hurtubise led off the Dragons’ sixth with an infield single and stole second, but McLain and Johnson struck out to end the inning.