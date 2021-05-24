Dragons lose to South Bend, fall to second place

Trailing 5-3 in the ninth, Dragons got a lead-off double from Francisco Urbaez in the top of the ninth and then a run-scoring single from Jacob Hurtubise to make it 5-4, with the speedy Hurtubise at first base representing the tying run with no one out.

But Hurtubise, who has nine stolen bases in 15 games including two earlier in Sunday’s game, was thrown out trying to steal for just the second time this season. Quincy McAfee walked to put the tying run back on base, but Quin Cotton lined out to second and Juan Martinez struck out to end the game.