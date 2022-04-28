dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dragons notch 2nd straight shutout win over Fort Wayne

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
48 minutes ago

Alex McGarry hit a solo home run and four Dayton pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 2-0 on Wednesday night.

After a 4-0 win in Fort Wayne Tuesday, the Dragons have notched back-to-back shutout victories for the first time since April 29, 2017 when they swept a doubleheader from Great Lakes without allowing a run.

The Dragons have won four straight games and 10 of their last 11.  They improved their record to 13-4 on the season and opened a three-game lead over Fort Wayne in the Midwest League’s East Division.

McGarry broke a scoreless tie with a long home run to right field to start the fourth inning. It was his sixth home run of the season, just one off the league lead.

The Dragons held that 1-0 lead until they added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Jack Rogers walked to start the inning, went to second on a balk, and advanced to third on McGarry’s single to left.  With one out, Elly De La Cruz hit a bouncer to shortstop that was mishandled for an error, though De La Cruz was credited with a run batted in as Rogers scored on the play to make it 2-0.

Dayton starter Bryce Bonnin, in his first game of the season, tossed four innings. He allowed two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Dragons relievers Spencer Stockton (2-0) and Jack Gilbert followed Bonnin, each retiring all six batters faced. Donovan Benoit entered the game to pitch the bottom of the ninth and notched a strikeout to start the inning before a batter reached on an error to bring the tying run to the plate. Benoit allowed a base hit to put runners at first and second with one out, but he got a strikeout and a ground out to shortstop to end the game and earn his third save.

In Other News
1
5 things to know about the 2022 NFL Draft
2
Archdeacon: ‘This is home’ -- Connor returns to Dayton after spending...
3
Branham leaving Ohio State for NBA
4
Dragons’ double-play combo embracing baseball journey
5
Defense-heavy draft on tap for Bengals?
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top