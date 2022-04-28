Dragons notch 2nd straight shutout win over Fort Wayne

After a 4-0 win in Fort Wayne Tuesday, the Dragons have notched back-to-back shutout victories for the first time since April 29, 2017 when they swept a doubleheader from Great Lakes without allowing a run.

The Dragons have won four straight games and 10 of their last 11. They improved their record to 13-4 on the season and opened a three-game lead over Fort Wayne in the Midwest League’s East Division.