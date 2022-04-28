Dragons notch 2nd straight shutout win over Fort Wayne

Alex McGarry hit a solo home run and four Dayton pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 2-0 on Wednesday night.
After a 4-0 win in Fort Wayne Tuesday, the Dragons have notched back-to-back shutout victories for the first time since April 29, 2017 when they swept a doubleheader from Great Lakes without allowing a run.
The Dragons have won four straight games and 10 of their last 11. They improved their record to 13-4 on the season and opened a three-game lead over Fort Wayne in the Midwest League’s East Division.
McGarry broke a scoreless tie with a long home run to right field to start the fourth inning. It was his sixth home run of the season, just one off the league lead.
The Dragons held that 1-0 lead until they added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Jack Rogers walked to start the inning, went to second on a balk, and advanced to third on McGarry’s single to left. With one out, Elly De La Cruz hit a bouncer to shortstop that was mishandled for an error, though De La Cruz was credited with a run batted in as Rogers scored on the play to make it 2-0.
Dayton starter Bryce Bonnin, in his first game of the season, tossed four innings. He allowed two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Dragons relievers Spencer Stockton (2-0) and Jack Gilbert followed Bonnin, each retiring all six batters faced. Donovan Benoit entered the game to pitch the bottom of the ninth and notched a strikeout to start the inning before a batter reached on an error to bring the tying run to the plate. Benoit allowed a base hit to put runners at first and second with one out, but he got a strikeout and a ground out to shortstop to end the game and earn his third save.