Dragons outlast Whitecaps for fourth straight win

The Dragons (33-23) have won four straight and lead the High-A Central League East Division by 2 games.

Francisco Urbaez, who was 4-for-5, led off the eighth with a double. Walks to Victor Ruiz and Michael Siani loaded the bases with one out. After James Free struck out, Hernandez battled new pitcher Michael Beinlein for 10 pitches before driving in Urbaez and Ruiz with the tying and go-ahead runs. Mariel Bautista singled for the final run.