Dragons outlast Whitecaps for fourth straight win

Miguel Hernandez ripped a two-run single up the middle in the eighth inning to put the Dragons ahead and push them to a 10-8 victory over West Michigan on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons (33-23) have won four straight and lead the High-A Central League East Division by 2 games.
Francisco Urbaez, who was 4-for-5, led off the eighth with a double. Walks to Victor Ruiz and Michael Siani loaded the bases with one out. After James Free struck out, Hernandez battled new pitcher Michael Beinlein for 10 pitches before driving in Urbaez and Ruiz with the tying and go-ahead runs. Mariel Bautista singled for the final run.
John Ghyzel pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save with help of unassisted double play by Free at first base on a hard line drive.
The game last 4 hours, 12 minutes and is the longest nine-inning game in Dragons history. The previous longest of 3:58 was played June 29 at Lansing. The Dragons also won that by the same score of 10-8, and Ghyzel got the save.