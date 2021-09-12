Dragons’ pitching shuts down Lake County

The game was tied 1-1 entering the eighth inning before Dayton took the lead as Cerda singled, went to third on a double by Juan Martinez, and scored on Eric Yang’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. Johnson hit a two-run home run in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Spiers allowed one run over five innings for the Dragons. Peguero (1-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. Stockton pitched out of a jam in the eighth to hold the lead and Branche pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.