Dragons postponed again in Michigan

The Dayton Dragons were postponed Saturday at West Michigan due to rain. FILE PHOTO
Sports | 1 hour ago
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

For the second time in three days, the Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps were postponed by rain in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Dragons and Whitecaps hoped to complete a suspended game and then play a nine-inning contest on Saturday, but thundershowers throughout the area forced the night’s activities to be postponed until Sunday. The postponement was announced after a delay of about 1 hour, 45 minutes.

The suspended game is now scheduled to resume at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday in West Michigan with the Dragons leading 7-4 after five innings.  The suspended game is scheduled as a seven-inning contest.  A nine-inning game will follow the completion of the suspended game on Sunday.

The Dragons are 26-19 after their first 45 games, in first place,1 1/2 games ahead of the Lake County Captains in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

