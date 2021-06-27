Dragons postponed again in Michigan

The suspended game is now scheduled to resume at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday in West Michigan with the Dragons leading 7-4 after five innings. The suspended game is scheduled as a seven-inning contest. A nine-inning game will follow the completion of the suspended game on Sunday.

The Dragons are 26-19 after their first 45 games, in first place,1 1/2 games ahead of the Lake County Captains in the East Division of the High-A Central League.