Dragons rally for walk-off win

South Bend scored four runs in the top of the first inning, knocking Dayton starter Gabriel Aguilera out of the game.

Dayton scored in the third on Jorge’s two-out, run-scoring ground rule double to make it 4-1, but the Cubs responded with two runs in the fourth to build their lead to 6-1.

The Dragons added a run in the fourth when Logan Tanner doubled and scored on a two-out single by Victor Acosta.

The Dragons scored three in the sixth to cut their deficit to 6-5. Jay Allen II walked and advanced to third on Tanner’s single. Allen scored when Ethan O’Donnell grounded into a double play. With two outs, Acosta walked and Cade Hunter singled to center to move Acosta to third. Sal Stewart followed with a two-run double to right-center to make it 6-5.

The Dragons tied the game in the eighth. O’Donnell reached on a bunt single and Acosta was hit by a pitch to move O’Donnell to second. After a double steal, O’Donnell scored on wild pitch to make it 6-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jorge doubled off the right field wall to begin the inning. The next batter, Balcazar, looped a single to center. Jorge beat the throw to the plate to give the Dragons their fourth walk-off win of the year.

The victory went to John Murphy (3-0), who pitched a perfect top of the ninth. But the Dragons bullpen trio of Joseph Menefee, Arij Fransen, and Murphy combined to go 8 1/3 innings. The only two runs allowed by the relievers came against Menefee in the fourth.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Jorge and Tanner each had two.

Dayton (13-7) entered play Sunday with a 2 1/2-game lead over West Michigan for a second half playoff spot.