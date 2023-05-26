Dragons rally late to top Cubs

The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead. In the second, Ibarra singled hard to left-center and eventually scored on Edwin Arroyo’s single to left. In the third, Justice Thompson tripled and scored on Tyler Callihan’s RBI grounder off the glove of the first baseman. South Bend scored one run in the bottom of the third and then tied the game in the seventh before the Dragons regained the lead in the eighth.

Rivera started the game for the Dragons and worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Crawford (3-1) allowed the tying run to score in the seventh but was credited with the win. He tossed two innings, allowing two hits and one run with three walks and three strikeouts. Timpanelli picked up his second save with two scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit or a walk and struck out two.