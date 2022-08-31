Dragons rally past Kernels for fifth straight win

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Dayton’s Justice Thompson delivered a two-out solo home run to get the Dragons on the board. Thompson’s home run gave the Dragons their first base runner of the game after Cedar Rapids starter Orlando Rodriguez had retired the first eight batters, including six on strikeouts.

But Cedar Rapids scored three more runs in the fourth and another in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to 6-1.

The Dragons started back in the bottom of the sixth. After Thompson walked, Allen tripled to right field to drive him in and make it 6-2. Allen scored when Austin Hendrick lined a single to center to make it 6-3.

In the seventh, Nelson tripled to the left field bullpen area with one out, and Thompson followed with a walk and stole second. Allen then tripled to left-center field to drive in Nelson and Thompson and make it 6-5. Hendrick followed with a double over the head of the right fielder to bring in Allen and tie the game. With two outs, Rece Hinds doubled to left field to bring in Hendrick and give the Dragons the lead.

Dragons reliever Vin Timpanelli (1-1) had pitched a perfect seventh but ran into trouble in the eighth and was replaced by Donovan Benoit with two outs and runners at first and third. Benoit got a strikeout to end the inning and hold the lead, and Benoit retired all three batters in the ninth to earn his 11th save.

The Dragons offense was led by Allen, with two triples and three runs batted in; Thompson with a home run, two walks, a stolen base, and three runs scored; Hendrick with a double, single, stolen base, and two RBI; and Hinds with a single, stolen base, and the tie-breaking RBI double in the seventh to brought in the eventual winning run.

The Dragons were 6 for 13 with men in scoring position.