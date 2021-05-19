Dragons rally to beat South Bend

The Dragons put together a big inning in the seventh to take the lead. Michael Siani singled, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out, and after Victor Ruiz walked, Siani scored on Hurtubise’s single to right to make it 5-4. Rey, who has hit safely in all 11 games he’s played this season, followed with a double over the head of the center fielder to drive in both Ruiz and Hurtubise and give Dayton a 6-5 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Salinas replaced Davis with one out in the fifth and combined with Peguero to allow just one base runner over the remainder of the game.

Eric Yang was 2 for 3 with a walk. Rey drove in three runs to raise his league-leading total to 19. No other player in the league had more than 10 entering Tuesday’s games.

The win kept the Dragons (9-4) in a first-place tie with Lake County, who defeated Great Lakes on Tuesday.