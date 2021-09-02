Dragons rally to split DH vs. Lansing

Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert, who had just rejoined the team earlier in the day, induced a bases-loaded double play ball from the only batter he faced to end the game and earn the save in game two.

The Dragons trailed 2-1 in the nightcap before scoring three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Reyny Reyes and Jonathan Willems each had base hits to start the rally, and Jacob Hurtubise drove in Reyes with a hit to center field to tie the game. Three Lansing wild pitches brought Willems and then Hurtubise in to give the Dragons a 4-2 lead. After Lansing scored one run in the fifth, Hurtubise manufactured a run in the sixth when he walked, stole second, took third on an error, and scored on Quin Cotton’s ground out to make it 5-3.