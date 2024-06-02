Dragons rally to top Beloit

Beloit scored two runs in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead, and they continued to hold that lead into the eighth inning.

The Dragons put together a big inning in the eighth without a base hit. The first two batters, Victor Acosta and Jay Allen II, reached on walks, and Hector Rodriguez reached on a two-base error as Acosta scored to make it 2-1. After Sal Stewart walked to load the bases, Cam Collier grounded into a fielder’s choice as Allen scored to tie the game. With two outs, Carlos Jorge was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases, and Ethan O’Donnell drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run and give the Dragons the lead. A wild pitch brought in another run to make it 4-2.

Joseph Menefee pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth for the Dragons, and hard-throwing Andrew Moore worked a perfect ninth, striking out two in the inning featuring a fastball that reached 100 mph. Moore earned his third save. Myles Gayman (2-3), who entered the game in the fourth and tossed four innings, earned the win.