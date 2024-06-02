Dragons rally to top Beloit

The Dayton Dragons rallied from a 2-0 deficit with four runs in the eighth inning and four Dragons pitchers combined to allow only five hits as Dayton defeated Beloit 4-2 on Saturday night.
Dayton starting pitcher Jose Franco made his High-A debut after being called up from Daytona earlier in the week. Franco, featuring a fastball ranging from 95-97 mph and a good slider, tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and no walks with three strikeouts. Franco’s workload is being limited as he returns to action after missing the entire 2023 season with an elbow injury.
Beloit scored two runs in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead, and they continued to hold that lead into the eighth inning.
The Dragons put together a big inning in the eighth without a base hit. The first two batters, Victor Acosta and Jay Allen II, reached on walks, and Hector Rodriguez reached on a two-base error as Acosta scored to make it 2-1. After Sal Stewart walked to load the bases, Cam Collier grounded into a fielder’s choice as Allen scored to tie the game. With two outs, Carlos Jorge was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases, and Ethan O’Donnell drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run and give the Dragons the lead. A wild pitch brought in another run to make it 4-2.
Joseph Menefee pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth for the Dragons, and hard-throwing Andrew Moore worked a perfect ninth, striking out two in the inning featuring a fastball that reached 100 mph. Moore earned his third save. Myles Gayman (2-3), who entered the game in the fourth and tossed four innings, earned the win.
