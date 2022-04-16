Dragons rally to top Captains

In the seventh, Quintana walked with two outs, went to second on Quin Cotton’s walk, and scored on Almora’s second two-out RBI hit of the night to give the Dragons the lead. The Dayton bullpen held Lake County scoreless the rest of the way.

Dragons starting pitcher Connor Phillips struck out eight batters over four and one-third innings, a Dragons team high for 2022. Phillips was charged with three runs (all in the first inning) on three hits while walking five.

Aranguren (2-0) was credited with the win, going two and one-third scoreless innings. Gayman entered the game to get a strikeout to end the seventh inning with a runner at third before pitching a scoreless eighth. Rudd tossed a perfect ninth inning for his first save.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Almora was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Elly De La Cruz had a single, double, and stolen base. Quintana had an RBI hit, two walks, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Lake County (DH), 12:05 p.m., 980