Dragons rally to top Loons

After Great Lakes scored one in the bottom of the seventh, Vellojin hit his second home run of the night in the eighth, his third homer of the series, to give the Dragons an 11-8 lead. Relivers Vin Timpanelli and Braxton Roxby closed out the Dayton win.

The Dayton bullpen was strong, working six innings and allowing just one earned run. Jake Gilbert (4-1) earned the win, going three innings and giving up only an unearned run on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Timpanelli struck out six in two innings, allowing one run on a solo homer. Roxby pitched the ninth to earn his second save. Dragons pitchers combined to strike out 17 batters for the second straight night, tying a season high.

The Dragons had 13 hits. Vellojin was 3 for 4 with two home runs. Cotton, Hendrick, De La Cruz, and Jose Torres each had two hits. Hendrick, Cotton, and De La Cruz each had a double.

The Dragons moved into a three-way tie for first place in the MWL East Division with Great Lakes and West Michigan. All three clubs are 4-2 in the second half.